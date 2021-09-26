Why Republic of Ireland winger Ronan Curtis believes Portsmouth need to be more ‘ruthless’ in front of goal after the Blues fail to see out victories against Charlton Athletic and Plymouth
Pompey need to start showing a clinical nature in front of goal, while cutting out the mistakes at the back according to Blues winger Ronan Curtis.
With Pompey in ascendancy at the Valley yesterday, they were unable to kill the game off despite creating a number of chances. In the same breath, similar mistakes that let them down earlier in the week against Plymouth were apparent as they let a one goal lead slip twice against Charlton.
Curtis had given the Blues the lead against Nigel Adkins’ side, before John Marquis’ goal scoring woes continued as he scuppered a great chance shortly after the Republic of Ireland winger’s opener.
Pompey took the same advantage into half-time as they did against the Pilgrims in the capital, and were once again punished for not extending their lead. It took the Addicks only two minutes to equalise after the interval, as Sean Clarke fired home.
After regaining the lead through Marcus Harness, more defensive lapses cost the Blues all three points as the hosts snatched a point in the 88th minute.
Curtis explained how the club win and lose as a team, while each player needs to be more ‘ruthless’ in the final third.
Curtis said: ‘It’s fine margins between wins and draws. If you look at the way we play, we’re a high-energy team who likes to press high up the pitch.
‘I think collectively we need to be ruthless more in the final third, me included, we’ve got to take our chances and cut out the silly mistakes that we make at the back. We’re a team, we’re together we win and lose as a team.
‘We need to build on the positives of today and from the positives from the last game. From a positive point of view we haven’t lost our last two games in the league, and we’re trying to find the edge that’ll see us win games, and it’s our job to see what it is.’