Ronan Curtis believes Pompey need to show a collective ruthless nature in front of goal photograph:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

With Pompey in ascendancy at the Valley yesterday, they were unable to kill the game off despite creating a number of chances. In the same breath, similar mistakes that let them down earlier in the week against Plymouth were apparent as they let a one goal lead slip twice against Charlton.

Curtis had given the Blues the lead against Nigel Adkins’ side, before John Marquis’ goal scoring woes continued as he scuppered a great chance shortly after the Republic of Ireland winger’s opener.

Pompey took the same advantage into half-time as they did against the Pilgrims in the capital, and were once again punished for not extending their lead. It took the Addicks only two minutes to equalise after the interval, as Sean Clarke fired home.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After regaining the lead through Marcus Harness, more defensive lapses cost the Blues all three points as the hosts snatched a point in the 88th minute.

Curtis explained how the club win and lose as a team, while each player needs to be more ‘ruthless’ in the final third.

Curtis said: ‘It’s fine margins between wins and draws. If you look at the way we play, we’re a high-energy team who likes to press high up the pitch.

‘I think collectively we need to be ruthless more in the final third, me included, we’ve got to take our chances and cut out the silly mistakes that we make at the back. We’re a team, we’re together we win and lose as a team.