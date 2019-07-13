Wigan and Millwall target Jamal Lowe is late exclusion from Portsmouth squad to face Hawks

Have your say

Jamal Lowe is a late omission from today’s Pompey team to face Hawks.

The in-demand winger was named in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI at Westleigh Park.

But a change 30 minutes before kick-off saw Gareth Evans replace Lowe, who was removed from the squad.

Lowe’s future has been the subject of heavy speculation with Jackett confirming on Thursday two new bids had been received for the player.

Wigan and Millwall have placed bids with a stack of clubs such as Leeds, West Brom, Cardiff and Middlesbrough among those linked with the 24-year-old.