Wigan v Pompey: Predicted Blues starting XI as Danny Cowley prepares to welcome back winger

Awaiting them is a Latics side likely to include popular Blues old boys Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor – and a host of other imposing new additions as the big-sending home side bid to return to the Championship as soon as possible.

But with the Blues also impressing in the transfer window and Danny Cowley already getting his new-look side to gel as they enjoy an unbeaten start to their league campaign, there’s an opportunity here to put a real marker down against a promotion rival.

Pompey will need to improve on last Saturday’s attacking display at Doncaster – a game which ended in a goalless draw.

If they can get that right, while the defence continues to prove rock solid, then there’s every chance of another enjoyable afternoon at the DW Stadium.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line up as they bid to achieve that and remain unbeaten in the third tier.

1. Goalkeeper - Gavin Bazunu Three consecutive cleans sheets and a call-up to the latest Republic of Ireland squad - everything is going to plan for Bazunu at Fratton Park. The trip to Wigan, though, promises to be his biggest and busiest test to date. Photo: JPiMedia Photo Sales

2. Right-back - Kieron Freeman Has already shown his attacking intent in games, while last weekend's goalless draw at Doncaster Rovers highlighted Freeman's no slouch defensively either. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Centre-back - Sean Raggett Raggett's impressive start to the season is there for all to see. He might not fit perfectly with Danny Cowley's vision of a modern centre-half, but boy can he defend and put his body on the line for the Pompey cause. An intriguing battle with Charlie Wyke awaits. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. Centre-back - Clark Robertson Adds composure to the back line and is starting to build a solid partnership with Sean Raggett at the heart of Pompey's defence. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales