And the Blues are looking to get back to winning ways four days after their AFC Wimbledon stalemate and their recent defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

The Fratton Park outfit currently sit ninth in the League One table – five points outside the top-six.

But standing in the way of victory are a high-flying Black Cats, who are looking to climb to the league’s summit.

There are a number of key decisions to be made by Danny Cowley in the build-up to the game, with Clark Robertson, Ronan Curtis, Kieron Freeman and Reeco Hackett no doubt looking to be involved.

But surely not all will start.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line up at the Stadium of Light...

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

1. GK - Gavin Bazunu One of the first names on Danny Cowley's teamsheet, Gavin Bazunu has been a mainstay for Pompey this season. The Manchester City loanee will remain the club's number one this season with Alex Bass expected to leave on loan. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. CB - Hayden Carter Carter showed the Fratton faithful exactly why he was brought to the club with an impressive debut against AFC Wimbledon in the week. He's expected to remain in the team for the rest of the season, while keeping Kieron Freeman out. Photo: Carter Photo Sales

3. CB - Sean Raggett Raggett is enjoying arguably his best season in a Pompey shirt and has become the rock in the Blues backline. He continues to impress under Danny Cowley and will be needed to keep Sunderland out tomorrow. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. CB - Connor Ogilvie Continues to defy the odds at centre-back and has become an integral part to the back three. But his future may be interesting with Clark Robertson edging closer to a league start. Photo: The News Photo Sales