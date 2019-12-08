Have your say

Both Michael and Eric Eisner admitted they were satisfied with a point as Pompey drew 2-2 with fellow promotion-chasers Peterborough on Saturday.

The in-form Blues stretched their unbeaten run to 10 games following the Fratton Park draw against the Posh.

Ivan Toney handed the visitors a 10th-minute lead, before Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison struck either side of half-time to give Kenny Jackett’s side a 2-1 advantage.

However, the hosts were unable to maintain their edge, with former Pompey target Mo Eisa popping up on 72 minutes to secure a share of the spoils for Peterborough.

There was a sense afterwards that it was a case of two points dropped by the Blues, who remain 10th in the League One table – three points outside the play-off places, but with a game in hand on all teams occupying a top-six place bar Ipswich and Bristol Rovers.

However, offering words of encouragement after a tough battle against a fellow side with huge promotion aspirations, the Eisners admitted the point gained was a good one – even though they would have preferred three.

Eric Eisner, left, with father Michael

Reaching out to the Fratton faithful via Twitter, club chairman Michael Eisner said: ‘Hard fought battle against a good club. Would prefer 3 points, but will take the 1’.

Meanwhile, son Eric said: ‘Two strong teams battling it out.

‘Exciting game to watch. Nice fight in the lads.

‘Would have loved the 3 points obviously but it is a quality point.

‘Stay positive as our December run has just begun. We go again Saturday.’

Pompey, who are third in the division’s form table, are next in action on Saturday when they travel to Accrington.

The trip to the Crown Ground is then followed by two huge home games either side of Christmas Day – Ipswich (December 21) and Wycombe (December 26).