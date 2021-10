That’s after Danny Cowley’s side capitulated in the second half of their game against Rotherham to lose 4-1.

The ratings provided will make for hard reading – especially for the players.

But there’s no disguising that today’s display, in particular the performance in the second half – fell below standards expected.

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players...

1. Gavin Bazunu - 5 Awful mistake heralded the thumping which the Blues subsequently received.

2. Kieron Freeman - 5 Dogged, determined and played with plenty of heart.

3. Sean Raggett - 6 Arguably been player of the season so far and again gave everything.

4. Connor Ogilvie - 5 Had immensely difficult return to the side following injury and will want to quickly forget it.