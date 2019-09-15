Have your say

Pompey delivered a 3-1 Leasing.com Trophy victory against Norwich under-21s on Saturday.

Despite the competition remaining much-maligned among the Fratton faithful, there were still plenty of talking points that came out of the game.

Ryan Williams comes on for Leon Maloney during Pompey's win over Norwich under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler

Here’s what fans thought of the clash on Twitter...

@ImBlue0pfc

Ellis Harrison has the attitude of a Pompey favourite. I want to see that type of drive in a Pompey shirt.

@Pompey_ScoutPFC

Good performance by the youth players today, Hawkins has always looked good at the back, bass looked very unsure of himself early on today (2 opportunities to claim the ball), cannon & Harrison continued to impress, I thought Norwich U21 keeper did well.

@titch120408

although only 20mins William's looked good with marquis link up was good and he looks like he could still be a handful. Young lads really stepped up today #brightfuture#PUP

@CrustyBread23

Positives

-four youngsters did well with Flint the pick of the bunch.

- Bolton looked good at right back

- Williams looked useful coming off the bench

- Harrison looking good

Negatives

- Raggett. Hawkins looks more settled at centre back

@tjhooker1151

Interesting game. However for me there were two passing distinctions: @NorwichCityFC generally crisp and forward, @Pompey generally slow and backward. Harrison is the man to lead our attack with good pace and finishing. Too many wayward passes behind the runner but a good win.

@jpa129

Fine performance from @TeggartEoin at Fratton today. Speed, control and crossing all on the mark. Well played young man.