Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges has revealed Pompey stole a march on them in the signing of Steve Seddon.

The Dons boss also said the Blues were on a different level to the south London side when it comes to transfers.

Wimbledon had earmarked a possible return to Kingsmeadow for the left-back, after he spent the second half of last season in a successful loan spell there.

However, they were denied the chance of a reunion after the Birmingham full-back opted for a move to Fratton Park instead.

Seddon joined the Blues on January 2, representing manager Kenny Jackett’s first signing of the January transfer window.

He has played three games since, and has already impressed the Fratton faithful with his attacking prowess down Pompey’s left.

On-loan Pompey defender Steve Seddon

And it appears the Blues did well to get him ahead of one of their League One rivals.

Hodges told londonnewsonline.co.uk: ‘We were in conversation with Steve and he has gone there (Pompey).

‘They are in a different market to us – they can get that calibre of player.

‘They paid a good few quid for (John) Marquis. It’s a different level.

‘I’d have liked to have taken Steve back if there had been the possibility – because he was a big player for us and he is a year older and has improved since then.’