The News has teamed up with Leasing.com, the official title sponsor of the Leasing.com Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Pompey v Northampton on Tuesday, December 3.
The Blues topped Southern Group B as they look to retain the trophy they won last season in front of a sold-out Wembley stadium.
That memorable day saw Pompey see off Sunderland on penalties, after the game finish 2-2 after extra-time.
But as Kenny Jackett’s side plot a course for another trip to the home of football, Northampton stand in their way.
The Cobblers travel to Fratton Patk in the round of 32 of this year’s competition next month.
And you have a can to be there courtesy of Leasing.com
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:
Who scored in the 85th minute for Pompey to send their recent Leasing.com Trophy fixture at Oxford United to penalties?
Then send your name, address, email address and telephone number to sport@thenews.co.uk ahead of the closing date of 9am on Monday, November 25.
Leasing.com is the largest dedicated marketplace in the UK for new car contract hire and leasing offers.
If you want to find the best deal on a new car, search here www.leasing.com.
Terms & Conditions
The prize is for 5 sets of 4 home team tickets and eligible supporters of that team only. Away team
tickets and tickets for supporters of the away team are not available. Tickets are located in the home
supporter stands.
Tickets are subject to availability and cannot be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial
amount. This is a clear breach of conditions.
The prize is for the applicable Leasing.com Trophy match tickets only and does not include any other
facilities of expenses whatsoever, such as (by way of example):
- travel to or from the clubs. All travel requirements should be arranged by the individual/s
- accommodation. All accommodation requirements should be arranged by the individual
- travel insurance
- tips, gratuities, room service, drinks or meals
- any other costs associated with the trip
Tickets will be held for collection in person by the winner at the winners’ allocated club. Ticket collection
details will be provided by the promoter, once the match date has been confirmed. Tickets may only be
collected by the winner and photographic ID (passport / driving license / national ID card) will be
required at the point of collection.
Clubs will be notified of the identity of ticket winners and their guest(s), and databases will be checked
against any club banning orders as well as the national police database for those who may be subject to
a court banning order. Any persons found subject to a club or court banning order are not eligible to
enter this competition or claim the prize. If a winner’s guest(s) is subject to a club banning order or court
banning order then they are not eligible for the prize, and the winner will need to identify a different
guest(s).
The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and is not redeemable for cash or other prizes. Name
changes are not permitted, unless expressly agreed in writing (at the sole discretion of the EFL and/or
football club) on a case by case basis.
Winners will be bound by any additional terms and rules of conduct set out by the relevant football club
or event organiser (EFL) (including, amongst other things any terms of issue associated with tickets,
applicable ground regulations and other policies applicable to visitors at the venue). The promoter, event
organiser or stadium operators reserve the right to refuse entry and or require winners and/or their
guest(s) to leave the venue should the winner or guest(s) not comply with these terms, rules or policies,
any applicable law or regulation or other reasonable directions or the promoter, event organiser or
stadium operators, or because of winners or guest(s) inappropriate behaviour.
· The winners will be expected to comply with any third- party terms and conditions that form part of the
prize, including but not limited to conditions of the EFL and the relevant football club along with the
stadium ground regulations. EFL ground regulations can be found here:
https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations.pdf
If a winner has any special accessibility requirements, the winner will need to make the promoter aware
of this as soon as the winner has won. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be
available at short notice. If wheelchair spaces are available, these will be offered on a first-come first -
served basis.
· This is not a promotion of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any
liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies
relating to the operation of this promotion (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for
tickets and/or stadium regulations).
By submitting your personal information when entering the prize draw, you agree the promoter may
disclose that information to the event organiser (EFL) and the relevant football club(s) playing in the
match to which the prize relate for the purpose of verifying your eligibility for any prize and or
administering delivery of the prize.
· Any personal data relating to entrants will be used solely for the purposes of this promotion by the
promoter, EFL, clubs playing in the match to which the prize relate and/or by any agent of the promoter
or EFL appointed to assist with running the promotion or administering the prize. Further information
about the EFL’s use of personal data generally can be found in the EFL privacy notice at
https://www.efl.com/efl-privacy-notice. Personal data will not be disclosed to any other third-party for
any other purpose without the individual’s prior consent. Use of personal data received in the course of
the promotion will be in accordance with the data protection laws applicable in England & Wales
(currently GDPR and the data protection act 2018).
Contest promoter is <promotor name and address >. The EFL is not the promoter of this contest