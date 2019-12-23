Sports writer Will Rooney picks out the talking points from Pompey's 1-0 victory over Ipswich...

Curtis’ reaps rewards of varying up his game

Ipswich allowed what Paul Lambert would have been at pains to point out in the build-up to the clash – don’t let Ronan Curtis cut inside and shoot on his right foot.

That’s exactly how Pompey’s match-winner was conjured, though, with the Irishman lashing home an effort from 20 yards on 50 minutes.

Lambert would have likely rued the defending as the Tractor Boys played to Curtis’ strengths.

But it was the winger’s craft on two occasions shortly beforehand that granted him the stage to perform his favoured party trick.

Ronan Curtis netted his sixth goal in seven games against Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

After falling out of form earlier in the campaign, Pompey’s coaching staff put emphasis on him varying his game up and giving defenders more to think about when foraying forward.

Kenny Jackett admitted the former Derry man had become too predictable, with teams doubling up on him and nullifying his threat when he shifted the ball inside.

Curtis has clearly heeded those words, though, and his work on the training ground paid off.

Twice early in the second half he went down the outside and stood up two dangerous crosses with his unfavoured left foot.

Andy Cannon caught the eye on his return to the starting XI. Picture: Graham Hunt

Both caused panic and were punched clear by visiting keeper Will Norris, with James Bolton and Ryan Williams going agonisingly close from the loose ball following the first centre.

The threat of sallying to his left was again clearly a worry to Ipswich’s rearguard moments later, which enabled Curtis to skip inside and fire home.

That was his sixth goal in his past seven appearances and he’s reaping the dividends of becoming more inventive.

Cannon fires Blues more balance

It was the selection the Fratton faithful have been hounding for.

And finally their pleas were granted as Andy Cannon was handed a first League One start in exactly three months.

The midfielder’s lengthy omission after a lively start to the season was fairly surprising, with Kenny Jackett preferring John Marquis to occupy the number-10 role in recent weeks.

Yet the caveat to such a prolific marksman playing in the position was that Pompey lacked balance at times and they missed a specialist conduit between the midfield and attack.

However, that’s what Cannon added against Ipswich. He knitted the the play together superbly in the first half as the Blues put sustained pressure on the visitors’ goal.

The former Rochdale man’s low centre of gravity caused the Tractor Boys plenty of problems, allowing width to be creating specifically down the right flank.

Unsurprisingly, Cannon began to tire in the second period after a high-octane display and was replaced by Gareth Evans.

Yet he should be firmly in the mix to feature from the outset again when Wycombe visit Fratton Park on Boxing Day.

Pompey finally take advantage

As lacklustre as the 4-1 loss at Accrington was, arguably more frustrating was the fact that Pompey didn’t take advantage as other sides around them dropped points.

Fleetwood, Ipswich, Oxford and Rotherham all failed to win, although the Blues were unable to make up any ground.

There were plenty of teams above Pompey in the table who again failed to deliver a victory last weekend; Blackpool lost at home to Shrewsbury, leaders Wycombe fell to defeat at Oxford, Peterborough and Bristol Rovers played out a goalless stalemate and Fleetwood and Rotherham fought out a 2-2 draw.

Thankfully Kenny Jackett’s men closed the gap to the play-offs to just two points with a victory over high-flying Ipswich, while they’re five points off the automatics.

In truth, the Tractor Boys scarcely troubled Craig MacGillivray in the home net. For a side who began the clash in second, the Fratton faithful departed after 90 minutes largely unimpressed.

The general consensus is that the third tier isn’t as strong as last campaign – and the Blues have to take advantage of a massive opportunity.