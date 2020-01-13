The News has teamed up with Leasing.com – official title sponsor of the Leasing.com Trophy – to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Pompey’s quarter-final meeting with Scunthorpe.

Scheduled to take place at Fratton Park on Tuesday, January 21, the game will see Kenny Jackett’s side take on the League Two outfit with a place in the competition’s semi-finals up for grabs.

The Blues won the EFL Trophy last season following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Sunderland.

Victory against the Iron will see them move a step closer to replicating that feat and the potential for another memorable day out at Wembley.

For your chance to win, simply answer the question: Who opened the scoring for Pompey in their 2-1 win against Walsall in the last round?

Then send your name, address, email address and telephone number to sport@thenews.co.uk ahead of the closing date of 9am on Tuesday, January 14.

Pompey score the opener in their 2-1 win against Walsall on January 7 Picture: Paul Thompson

