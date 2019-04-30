Have your say

It was so close for Pompey against Peterborough as the Kenny Jackett’s team were denied a goal due to offside just before the visitors made it 3-2.

Defeat ended the automatic promotion hopes – but now the focus switches to the play-offs. Here is how Pompey fans reacted to the news on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News...

Gary Lamont – Rode are luck on many games this season many of are player would struggle in championship league if we do get promoted.

Antony Davies – Conceded 3 times against a team that Walsall kept a clean sheet against 3 days ago. Conceded first last 4 games too. We were clearly out of gas, too many players needed a rest.

Paul Baker – No worries... Wembley here we come

Mike Lindopp – Gave it a good go am proud of you

Lee Cook – I’m still scratching my head how we didn’t go 3-2 up

Chris Pallister – Wish Pitman just finished it. Easy said I know