Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis battles for the ball

'Wonderful all-round display... Deserved a goal for immense effort': Neil Allen's player ratings from Portsmouth's draw with Oxford United

Pompey let the lead slip late as they drew with Oxford in the League One clash at Fratton Park this afternoon. 

Here’s how the players rated in the match. 

Little to do other than pick the ball out of net - 7

1. Craig MacGillivray

Little to do other than pick the ball out of net - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Wonderful all-round display at right-back - 9 - BOOKED

2. Ross McCrorie (85 mins James Bolton)

Wonderful all-round display at right-back - 9 - BOOKED
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Taylor outmanoeuvred him at the death for the leveller - 7

3. Christian Burgess

Taylor outmanoeuvred him at the death for the leveller - 7
Daniel Chesterton/PinPep/PinPep
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Really growing into the side - 7

4. Sean Raggett

Really growing into the side - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3