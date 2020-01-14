The plans have been tabled, the blueprint revealed to the Fratton faithful.

And Mark Catlin is delighted with the Milton end proposals created by ‘world-renowned’ architects which have finally entered the public domain.

A view of the north-east corner, taken from proposals for the redevelopment of Fratton Park's Milton end. Picture: Portsmouth FC

There is no timeframe from their implementation, while the cost is understood to run into several millions of pounds.

Nonetheless, there is a concept in place consisting of up to 3,200 seats, a disabled section and improved catering and toilet facilities.

Catlin said: ‘This is just phase one of a larger-scale development, we feel at this moment in time it’s what we can release that isn’t commercially sensitive.

‘We are restricted, not just by what is in front of us in regards the pitch and behind us with the houses, but underneath the existing Milton end as well.

‘Significant testing has taken place and there are concerns that, if touched, could disturb some elements, which we are not keen to do as it could multiply the scheme two or threefold.

‘Considering such constraints, it was great to use world-renowned architects and designers, people who worked on Gunwharf Quays as well, who were absolutely outstanding in their thinking.

‘There were a lot of designers from America who Michael had worked with previously, so everyone worked together and came up with the existing plans which give us everything we really want, while preserving future options on phases two or three or four.’

Work has already been carried out in preparation, including the removal of a small electricity substation in the south-east corner and the taking down of floodlights.

Now Pompey are preparing to lodge proposals with planning chiefs.

Catlin added: ‘We are going to wait maybe a week or so to garner any feedback from supporters, good or bad, and then we’ll go to planning.

‘I don’t like to put a timeframe on when we would be looking to start because it is out of our control.

‘We are going to take it to planning so the local council and others can see how we’d like to kick off the work at Fratton Park.

‘But, ultimately, we are waiting for them to make the next move in how they consider they can assist us.’