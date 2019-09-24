Pompey were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a 4-0 defeat to south-coast rivals Southampton at Fratton Park.

Danny Ings' first-half double put the visitors on the way to victory before Cedric Soares and substitute Nathan Redmond rounded off the third round triumph.

The Blues did create some chances prior to Ings firing Ralph Hasenhüttl 's troops ahead after 21 minutes.

It adds further pressure to under-fire manager Kenny Jackett.

Yet the Fratton faithful had mixed feelings after seeing their side suffer a first defeat to Southampton in 14 years.

Here's how Pompey supporters reacted on social media:

James Reynolds - We go again! Play Up Pompey!



Paul Mclachlan - The difference was the end product, Danny Ings was outstanding



Phil Turvey - I saw Brett Pitman’s name on the team sheet and I was wondering where the drive from midfield was coming from. McG 6, Bolton 6, Haunstrup 6, Hawkins 6, (Downing 4), Burgess 7, Naylor 6, Close 5, Williams 6, (Evans 5), Pitman 4, Curtis 5, Marquis 5



Adrian Timms - I know they are Prem but that’s one bad side we got at this season



Spencer Calvert - 1st half brilliant but 2nd half Jackett cost us that match, his substitutions were shocking



Frankie Tee - There was plenty to take away from tonight



@Tutts558 – We need to show the same level of commitment in every game, please



@Ben21652685 – Clear difference between Prem and League One there. When it rains it pours for #Pompey atm. If we don't beat Bolton Saturday then a big change is needed



Mark A Guy - Is the worst I've seen Pompey playing in a derby match



Joe Parkinson - Abject, lazy, and gutless. Pretty much sums it up really, onto the next game when we remember how awful Jackett's tactics are.



Lee Cooke - Beaten by a more clinical side...