Pompey must capitalise on their favourable position in the race for Championship survival.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the key verdict delivered by The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who is adamant every club in the relegation battle would love to be in the Blues’ current spot.

Despite creating a 10-point cushion after a 1-0 win against Leeds last week, John Mourinho's men fell to successive losses against Plymouth and Preston resulting in the deficit to the bottom three being reduced to four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has brought the fear of relegation back into the minds of some Pompey fans, who remain uncertain about their side’s prospects with eight games remaining.

The Blues currently sit 17th in the standings, with four teams and four points separating themselves to Derby, who occupy the final relegation spot.

And Pompey’s position in the table is something the sides below them would crave going into a crucial run-in, according to Allen.

Pompey occupy the best position in the relegation battle

Speaking on the latest video from The News, he said: ‘They shouldn’t need spurring on and the fact they beat Leeds and were 10 points above the relegation zone, that should be enough to know ‘we’re a couple of wins away’. It’s down to the players to have a chat, Mousinho tried to drive that message across to them that they do need to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t buy into this stuff that I keep seeing on social media that Pompey are destined to go down. Every side below Pompey would love to be in Pompey’s position at this moment in time. All of them because the Blues have the points on the board.

‘I know Derby have won three games in a row but they’re still four points off Pompey. They would want the points Pompey have and want the position Pompey have got. Pompey being 17th, I can’t comprehend why people are saying they’re going to get relegated. Why?

Pompey’s Championship future is in their hands. | National World

‘For all the clubs down there, this is what everyone wants (to be in the Blues’) position. It’s down to Pompey of course in the remaining eight games to get the points to keep them up. They’re in such a strong position at the moment - they really are. And they were the previous two games when they lost to Plymouth and then to Preston. This is the position they want.

‘Obviously they want to be top of the league but let’s be realistic, that Pompey are in a very good position and it’s in their hands. They haven’t got a difficult run in on paper. They had a really difficult start to the season. Leeds away, Middlesbrough away and all that lot. The only team in the top eight they’ve got to play is Coventry. So I’d say that’s a favourable run in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You don’t want to play Leeds, Burnley or Sheffield United in the last eight games. That’s in Pompey’s benefit, they just have to get those two wins. It’s getting nervy and I understand why it’s getting nervy but it’s a bit reactionary.

‘Everyone is correct to be a bit cautious at the moment because Pompey had a great opportunity to build on that Leeds result and they didn’t. Rightly, people are getting a bit twitchy but you have to be realistic and say they’re in a position of strength and they have to capitalise on that.’

Your next Pompey read: 'Exceeded my expectations': Rising Northern Ireland star Terry Devlin revelling at Portsmouth after snubbing Derby and Sunderland