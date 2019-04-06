Kenny Jackett’s side lead 1-0 at the break, with Jamal Lowe opening the scoring in the 18th minute. Pictures by Carl Thomas

1. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe Craig MacGillivray Freelance Buy a Photo

2. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe Kenny Jackett Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth Freelance Buy a Photo

View more