Wycombe 1 Portsmouth 0: What they said after the final whistle at Adams Park

Everyone had something to say after Pompey slipped to their third defeat of this fledgling season and made it one win from seven as they lost 1-0 at Wymcombe.

Here's some verdicts on the defeat and the plight Pompey are in from key figures.

News chief sports writer Neil Allen: Wretched Pompey's dismal start continued with defeat at Wycombe. Both teams were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes, yet that had no impact on either the result or the Blues' awful performance. Kenny Jackett's men were short of confidence, devoid of creativity, and barely threatened their hosts. And, for the first time, chants of 'We want Jackett out' could be heard.

News Pompey writer Will Rooney: The pressure has cranked up on Kenny Jackett. Another insipid performance in their defeat at Wycombe has put the Pompey boss severely under the cosh. The Blues got what they deserved against the Chairboys. They created a dearth of goalscoring chances, inexcusable given the front men on show at Adams Park. Six points from seven matches is relegation form. And if Pompey don't find form soon, more pressure will be piled on the boss.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett: While we stood up to the physical nature of it, we didn’t do anywhere near enough going forward. We’re better than that, we’re more flowing than that and we need to create more chances than that, and that’s the frustration. If you look at results, which are always the bottom line, we’ve won one out of seven league games and that’s our third away loss. We scrapped away and we were always in it but we have not done enough going forward.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth: They have got some really good players and are a massive club. Sometimes it just doesn’t click and then all of a sudden it does. I know Kenny, he is a great guy and Joe (Gallen) is a great coach. I have a lot of respect for those two and it’s a nice result because he is a top, top manager. I think Portsmouth are going to click and start taking some teams apart. They have too much quality and too many big names not to be winning games. It’s a great result because I think Portsmouth are going to starting firing soon. I’d back Kenny Jackett. Like I say, he is an old friend and was part of the coaching team when we got promoted with QPR in 2003. I have nothing but respect for him. It is football and it happens. As managers, we take the rough with the smooth.

Have your say here