Brett Pitman celebrates his second goal of the match at Wycombe. Pictures: Joe Pepler

Wycombe 2 Portsmouth 3 – match in pictures

Check out pictures from Pompey’s thrilling 3-2 victory at Wycombe. 

Brett Pitman netted a second-half double, while Jamal Lowe was also on target to keep the Blues’ automatic promotion dreams alive.

Craig MacGillivray

1. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe

Craig MacGillivray
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Kenny Jackett

2. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe

Kenny Jackett
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

3. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth

4. Pictures from the first half of Pompey's trip to Wycombe

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6