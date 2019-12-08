Gareth Ainsworth believes Kenny Jackett has got Pompey ‘firing’ again following a stuttering start to the season.

The Wycombe manager is of the opinion it took the Blues time to adjust following the loss of key players Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe during the summer.

But speaking as a pundit on EFL on Quest on Saturday night, the former QPR and Chairboys midfielder said he thought Pompey were now reaping the rewards of a new-look team finally gelling together.

Clarke moved to Premier League Brighton for fee in the region of £4m, while Lowe was reunited with former manager Paul Cook after a deal in advance of £2m was agreed.

Heading in the other direction, the Blues recruited eight new players, including John Marquis and Marcus Harness – signings that generated much excitement ahead of the 2019-20 season.

However, Pompey failed to enjoy the flying start many expected, with the October 19 defeat at the hands of Wimbledon seeing them slip to 17th in the table and two points above the relegation zone.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth

That reverse represents their only loss in their past 15 outings, though, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Peterborough seeing a run of six consecutive victories come to the end.

The Blues remain 10th in the table after that result against Posh.

But with Jackett’s side only three points off the play-off places with a game in hand on many of those above them in the table, momentum is building.

And Wycombe boss Ainsworth believes the Blues have got over their stuttering start.

He said: ‘You know what, I just think it was a slow start.

‘And I think losing players like Clarke, players like Lowe, the changing of positions for a couple of players – Hawkins is playing as a centre half when he’s a forward by trade – I just think that the fans were a little bit restless.

‘But now they’ve seen the rewards of Kenny getting that team together and firing altogether.’

Ainsworth’s Chairboys currently top the table – four points ahead of second-placed Ipswich.

They beat the Blues 1-0 at Adams Park in September and travel to Fratton Park on Boxing Day.