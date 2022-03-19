Marcus Harness returns to Pompey side against Wycombe following a three-match ban. Picture: Joe Pepler

The attack had been suspended since a first-half red card in the 4-0 victory over Accrington in the Blues’ last Fratton Park fixture.

However, he is among four team changes for this afternoon’s visit of promotion-chasing Wycombe which marks Danny Cowley’s one-year Blues anniversary.

Harness was Pompey’s match winner against the Chairboys in the corresponding fixture at Adams Park in November.

Joining the former Burton man in the side are Ryan Tunnicliffe, Clark Robertson and Tyler Walker.

They replace Ronan Curtis, Aiden O’Brien, Denver Hume and Joe Morrell, who all drop to the bench.

That will mean Connor Ogilvie operates at left wing-back, with Robertson taking his place in the back three.

There is also the welcome return of Michael Jacobs, who is named among the substitutes.

Dropping out is Harry Jewitt-White, who has been a regular fixture on the bench of late, yet not called upon.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Robertson, Romeo, Ogilvie, Tunnicliffe, Thompson, Harness, Walker, Hirst.

Subs: Webber, Hume, O’Brien, Curtis, Morrell, Mingi, Jacobs.

