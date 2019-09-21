Wycombe v Portsmouth: LIVE updates from the League One clash as Blues seek opener in second half at Adams Park

Live updates from Pompey's League One trip to Wycombe
Live updates from Pompey's League One trip to Wycombe
Share this article
0
Have your say

Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One trip to Wycombe.

Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action...