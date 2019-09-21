Wycombe v Portsmouth: LIVE updates from the League One clash as Blues seek opener in second half at Adams Park Live updates from Pompey's League One trip to Wycombe Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Join Will Rooney for live updates of Pompey’s League One trip to Wycombe. Simply hit refresh and scroll down to get the latest match action... Wycombe v Portsmouth: pictures from the first half at Adams Park Oli Hawkins in at centre-half as Portsmouth boss rings changes at Wycombe