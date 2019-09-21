The score remains goalless after a drab first-first half at Adams Park

1. Oli Hawkins and Adebayo Akinfenwa Wycombe v Pompey from Adams Park Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Wycombe v Pompey from Adams Park Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Ellis Harrison receives a yellow card Wycombe v Pompey from Adams Park Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Ellis Harrison Wycombe v Pompey from Adams Park Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more