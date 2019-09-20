Have your say

Pompey head to Wycombe today as they aim for their maiden away success in League One this season.

The third-placed Chairboys, however, will be in no mood to surrender their unbeaten home record this term.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game...

Wycombe team news

Third-placed Wycombe will give a late fitness to forward Rolando Aarons, but former Pompey target Paul Smyth and Alex Samuel are definitely out.

Joe Jacobson and Darius Charles could both be recalled by manager Gareth Ainsworth after sitting out the Chairboys’ 1-1 draw against Accrington on Tuesday night.

Pompey defender James Bolton is in line to start against Wycombe

Likely line-up

Ryan Allsop, Anthony Stewart, Jack Grimmer, Giles Phillips, Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape, Matt Bloomfield, Nick Freeman, Alex Pattison, Adebayo Akinfenwa, David Wheeler. Subs: Cameron Yates, Jamie Mascoll, Sido Jombati, Darius Charles, Fred Onyedinma, Curtis Thompson, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Pompey team news

James Bolton is in contention to start for Pompey following his recovery from an ankle injury.

Wycombe defender Joe Jacobson Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He had been hampered by the problem picked up in the Blues’ season opener against Shrewsbury but is fit again and ready to help Kenny Jackett shore up his defence.

That could see Christian Burgess resume his normal centre-back duties, allowing captain Tom Naylor to return to midfield.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is expected to miss as a result.

Brett Pitman and Ryan Williams could also miss out, with Andy Cannon and Gareth Evans impressing following their impressive second-half appearances against Burton on Tuesday night.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Brandon Haunstrup, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Gareth Evans, Andy Cannon, Ron Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Oli Hawkins, Ross McCrorie, Brett Pitman, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison.

Match odds

Wycombe: 15/8

1-0 15/2; 2-0 14/1; 2-1 17/2; 3-0 33/1; 3-1 22/1; 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 29/20

1-0 7/1; 2-0 11/1; 2-1 8/1; 3-0 25/1; 3-1 18/1; 3-2 25/1

Draw: 9.4

0-0 17/2; 1-1 5/1; 2-2 12/1; 3-3 55/1

Referee

Sebastian Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear)

Other games

Today (3pm kick offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v Blackpool. AFC Wimbledon v Bristol Rovers, Bolton Wanderers v Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United, Fleetwood Town v Rochdale, Gillingham v Ipswich Town, Lincoln City v Oxford United, MK Dons v Southend United, Rotherham United v Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers v Burton Albion

Head to head

Wycombe

P10 W4 D5 L1

Top scorer: Joe Jacobson 4

Most assists: Nick Freeman and Adebayo Akinfenwa )both 2)

Most games: Ryan Allsop, Anthony Stewart, Dominic Gape (all 10)

Pompey

P10 W5 D3 L2

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (4)

Most assists: John Marquis, Ronan Curtis, Brandon Haunstrup (all 2)

Most games: Tom Naylor and Paul Downing (both 9)

Form guide

Wycombe

D 1-1 Accrington (H) League One

L 2-0 Gillingham (A) League One

W 3-1 Lincoln (H) League One

D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) League One

W 4-3 Southend (H) League One

Pompey

D 2-2 Burton Albion (H) League One

W 3-1 Norwich under-21s (H) EFL Trophy

W 1-0 Crawley (H) EFL Trophy

D 1-1 Blackpool (A) League One

W 2-0 QPR (A) Carabao Cup