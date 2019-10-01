Have your say

Pompey reserves’ clash against AFC Bournemouth tonight has been postponed.

The Blues were due to open their Central League Cup campaign against the Cherries at Baffins Milton Rovers’ PMC Stadium.

Alex Bass may have featured for the reserves tonight against Bournemouth. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, the heavy rain has meant the game has been cancelled and a new date will be rearranged.

It’s yet another fixture Pompey have had called off this season.

Kenny Jackett’s men had League One encounters with Rotherham (August 24) and Southend (September 7) postponed because of Victorious Festival and international call-ups respectively.

The Blues’ trip to Bury on September 14 was also axed after the Shakers were expelled from the Football League.

The reserves have now had two games cancelled.

They were set to travel to the Hawks in the Hampshire Senior Cup second round on September 18. However, floodlight failure at Westleigh Park meant that tie has been rearranged for Monday, October 7.

A youthful reserve side were earmarked to play Bournemouth, while either Alex Bass or Luke McGee would have featured in goal.