With the Blues in the midst of a potential improbable comeback at Plymouth, the scoreline was 2-1 when the Spurs loanee collected the ball on 82 minutes.

Closer to his own team’s penalty area than halfway line, he embarked on a sensational surge upfield which involved two Pilgrims players colliding with each other following one stepover.

Despite the unmarked Paddy Lane open to his left, however, Scarlett elected to go it alone – a decision rued by the Fratton faithful.

For just 20 yards from goal, the striker was then crowded out, with the hosts bringing the ball clear as the promising move collapsed.

And Pompey’s head coach has put it down to ‘inexperience’ from the talented 18-year-old.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I spoke to Dane about it after the game and again on Monday morning.

‘You look at the skill for him to get out of that left-back position, then what he managed to do to the two players in the middle of the park, with the stepover, the turn of pace, the power.

John Mousinho has defended Dane Scarlett over his decision-making after a golden opportunity against Plymouth. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘In the end, it was actually just a bit of indecisiveness.

‘I don’t mind if he’s not going to slide Paddy in, that’s absolutely fine, keep getting at the centre-half, but he delayed it slightly, maybe looking for other options.

‘I don’t think many people can live with him when he’s at full tilt. If you decide to keep getting at the defender, don’t let them off. As a centre-half, it’s the greatest thing in the world when you slow down and allow people to recover.

‘We saw a glimpse of Dane’s brilliance – and then a couple of bits need fine-tuning.

‘Quite possibly it’s down to inexperience, but it’s easy to forget that Dane is only 18 and had limited football over the past few weeks.

‘Now he’s getting back into things at match pace against a good Plymouth side.

‘Dane will grow into a fantastic player, definitely, but you’ve got to remember that he is incredibly young and that was a very exciting position for him to be in.

‘That’s part of the learning journey, that’s part of coming out on loan and applying yourself day in, day out, making sure you improve so you’re able to keep producing that all the time.

‘He was disappointed – and knows that’s a brilliant learning point for him. Don’t worry about it, though.

‘If you are going to pass, pass. If not then take the man on, shift it onto your left foot and strike it. Just trust his own ability to go and do it.’

Scarlett had been introduced off the bench in the 61st minute, marking Pompey’s first substitution.

And despite the defeat, the likes of the Spurs youngster and Reeco Hackett impressed in cameos.

Mousinho added: ‘Dane would have wanted to have come on and score a goal and have an impact.

‘Well he did have an impact, it’s now about converting that into goals and assists.