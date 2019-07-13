Matt Casey is ready to go out on loan to continue his football education.

Pompey’s defensive prospect anticipates being sent away from Fratton Park to pick up playing time next season.

Casey is happy to drop into the non-league game as he aims make it as a professional in the game.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett rates the giant academy graduate highly and handed him a one-year deal in June, with the club holding an option to extend that agreement for another 12 months.

Casey said: ‘I think it’s likely that I’ll be going out on loan but obviously things can change.

‘We’re going to have a proper look at the end of pre-season to see where I can go.

‘I’ll have a proper sit down with the gaffer and see where he feels I could go to.

‘The gaffer is looking at National League or National League South level.’

Casey has already picked up game time at the likes of Weymouth, Basingstoke and Gosport in his career to date.

The 19-year-old is looking at a higher level next season to get the development to move towards being a league footballer.

Casey added: ‘Anything lower (than National League South) I don’t think he will let me go out and he’ll just keep me around in case anything happens.

‘Now I’ve played in the Southern League, I want to keep progressing and hopefully soon get to the Football League.

‘I reckon in a couple of years I could be in and around the Football League and hopefully make my stand and become a regular name.’