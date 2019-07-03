It was heartbreak for England’s Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup last night – but there was a moment to cherish for a young Pompey fan.

Phil Neville’s team were beaten 2-1 by the USA in last night’s semi-final, with goals from Christen Press and Alex Morgan cancelling out striker Ellen White’s first-half strike.

A peak audience of 11.7 million watched the match in the UK on BBC One – making it the most-watched television programme so far this year.

Despite the result there was something to smile about if you’re a Pompey fan after a youngster was caught on camera wearing a Blues shirt.

READ MORE: Follow our daily Pompey blog with the latest news and transfer rumours

The young cherub appeared on camera in the 73rd minute, and clearly enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, waving hands around.

It was not the only local connection in last night’s match – USA coach Jill Ellis grew up in Cowplain before moving to America in 1981.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner tweeted a photo of the fan, saying: ‘Great match between @USWNT and @Lionesses; hats off to England as it was a narrow victory for the USA. Some great fan support caught on camera! Especially with US coach Jill Ellis being from #Pompey. Finals are on Sunday! #USAENG #FIFAWomensWorldCup.’

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.