A young Pompey XI side fell to a 2-0 pre-season defeat at AFC Portchester yesterday.

Mark Kelly’s outfitwas made up mainly of academy players, bar the exception of Matt Casey.

The centre-back did not travel to Stevenage with Kenny Jackett’s side and instead captained the Blues at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Third-year scholars Leon Maloney and Joe Hancott also featured.

Pompey found themselves 2-0 down at half-time, with Mike Turvey firing a double for the Royals.

The hosts went close to adding a third in the second period, only for keeper Petar Durin to make a smart save.

A number of the Blues youngsters are set to feature at Aldershot on Tuesday night.

They’ll be joined by some of the senior pros who didn’t play in the 1-0 win at Stevenage.

That means the likes of Christian Burgess and Gareth Evans could start against the National League side.