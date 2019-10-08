Have your say

Harvey Rew is primed to become Pompey’s latest debutant.

The academy ace has been earmarked to start when the Blues travel to Oxford in the EFL Trophy tonight.

With Kenny Jackett’s side already through to the last 32 of the competition, the boss can afford to ring the changes and hand Rew his senior bow.

The Gosport ace signed his first professional contract at Fratton Park last week, penning a two-year deal with a club option of an additional 12 months.

Aged 17 years and 14 days, Rew will become the ninth-youngest player in Pompey’s post-war history.

The Wales youth international will feature in a holding-midfield role at the Kassam Stadium alongside Andy Cannon.

Harvey Rew. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Jackett believes it’ll be a big moment in Rew’s fledgling career.

The Pompey boss said: ‘It is good to see the youth-team players rated highly enough to sign early. That is a good thing.

‘I saw Harvey play in pre-season and he’s trained with us a little bit so I've got a reasonable take.

‘Similarly, he’s only 17 and we will see what happens in the future.

Harvey Rew signs his first professional deal at Pompey alongside academy boss Mark Kelly, left, and chief executive Mark Catlin, right. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘He’s got a lovely left foot and is a nice passer, those are his strengths.

‘It’s great for him at 17 and it will be a big moment.’

Rew, whose dad Ian played for Gosport Borough, signed his two-year scholarship at Fratton Park in the summer.

However, the Blues took the decision to offer him pro terms after he turned 17 last month.

Youngsters Josh Flint and Eoin Teggart made their Pompey debuts against Norwich under-21s in the EFL Trophy last month.