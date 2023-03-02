But Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer is adamant his record more than stands up to inspection this season.

And Bishop is confident the goals will continue to flow, with more chances coming his way after the arrival of new boss John Mousinho.

The 26-year-old returned to the scoresheet in classy fashion, with a deft flicked finish in the 3-1 success over Bolton on Tuesday night.

It ended a four-game league run without a goal for Bishop, with a trio of glit-edged chances not taken against Cheltenham on top of a clear miss at Lincoln.

That prompted some criticism for the £500,000 summer arrival from Accrington, who cupped his ear before producing a ‘shush’ celebration after his late goal.

There was also plenty of fan support for Bishop, however, while Mousinho’s confidence in the marksman was unwavering.

The number nine admitted he knows he will be judged on goals, but feels he is delivering on that front.

Bishop cups his ear before continuing into a 'shush' celebration against Bolton.

Bishop said: ‘It’s been a few frustrating games.

‘I’d like to score in every game, but I’ve missed a couple.

‘It’s not the first time in my career and I’m not the first striker to miss a couple of chances, but it’s obviously nice to be back on the scoresheet.

‘You’re open to criticism when you miss those chances - and you get it.

Colby Bishop's 'shush' celebraton against Bolton. Picture: Barry Zee

‘But I believe in my own ability and I know if I keep going I’ll get my rewards.

‘You go though patches when you don’t score, but, at the end of the day, I’m on 17 goals - it’s not the worst!

‘I don’t think you can look at it as the worst season ever.’

Pompey aim to continue their flying form at Cambridge this weekend, with Bishop confident there will be more chances coming his way.

The Blues have bagged 15 goals from Mousinho’s nine League One games in charge, returning fives wins and two draws in that period.

That contrasts with nine league games without a win over the finale to Danny Cowley’s tenure, with six goals arriving over that period.

Bishop added: ‘I feel that I’m getting a lot more chances now - and that is good for me.

‘I feel that I work hard enough that I will get those chances, and that was the case against Bolton.

‘When you are getting that many chances as a striker, as much as you’d like to put them away, you are getting chances

‘Because of that you feel like you will score in the next game.

‘It’s brilliant for me. I thrive off crosses and some of the balls in, there’s some great crosses.

‘I can’t complain because there’s chances coming - and that’s good for me.’

