Portsmouth goals are flowing for John Marquis - but hitman is chasing a strike torrent

John Marquis is targeting an extended scoring run after hitting the goal trail for Pompey.

And the Blues striker revealed he can sense an understanding developing with his attacking team-mates.

Marquis opened the scoring as Kenny Jackett’s side took the scalp of Championship QPR on Wednesday.

That made it two in two for the 27-year-old since his big-money arrival from Doncaster, for a fee which could eventually reach nearly £2m.

Marquis has made it clear he has high goalscoring ambitions this season, with a 20-goal figure already mentioned.

Now the hitman is out to get a steady goal run flowing as the Blues go to Blackpool.

He said: ‘I try to keep getting in the right areas and making the right runs. That’s what you have to do.

‘Marcus (Harness) said to me after Tuesday he could see one run but couldn’t execute the pass.

‘Then at the end we got a similar chance with a run and the position he was in.

‘That comes from understanding, knowing where players will run and getting used to each other.

‘I got a chance where I felt I was going to score from the rebound before I was fouled, too.

‘It’s early days but I’ve got a couple of goals already and could’ve had a couple more.

‘But that tally is totting up, I’ve got two in two now and hopefully I can stick a run together.’

Pompey appear to be settling on an attacking formula which has seen Ronan Curtis and Harness start either side of Marquis in the past three games.

Andy Cannon and Gareth Evans have been forward-thinking options behind the former Millwall man, as relationships begin to develop.

Marquis added: ‘Sometimes players kick it off from the first whistle.

‘It’s not just about scoring and creating but also getting an understanding of what players want and what they’re good at.

‘Someone could walk into a team and score a hat-trick in the first game.

‘That doesn’t mean he’s got an understanding with the team, it just means he’s had chances and scored on the day

‘Without getting too much away, you can see Ronan is a different player to Marcus.

‘Ronan is right footed, comes inside and likes to get shots away and link with the front man or the number 10.

‘Whereas Marcus can find pockets, is very direct and is a very good one v one player.

‘They’re very different, but that’s what is good as well.’