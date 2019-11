Have your say

Pompey have been handed a home clash with Northampton in the EFL Trophy.

The Blues will continue their defence of the competition they won in dramatic fashion against Sunderland in March at Fratton Park against the Cobblers.

Pompey advanced from the group stage after wins against Crawley and Norwich under-21s along with a draw at Oxford.

The draw was divided into north and south sections with the match to be played the week commencing December 2.