It was a crazy weekend of League One action with goals galore, a red card and position changes as the January transfer window approaches.

Masterminded Boltons 3-2 win over relegation rivals Southend United.

Netted a 23rd-minute winner for Oxford United as they beat league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

Grabbed the only goal in Portsmouths win over Ipswich Town - Kenny Jacketts men are now up to 10th.

Scored Tranmere Rovers 26th-minute winner against AFC Wimbledon, leaving his side 20th with 20 points in League One.

Sent off in the 26th minute as Wycome Wanderers suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

A credible point against Bristol Rovers saw Fergusons Peterborough United move into the automatic promotion spots.

Was sent off for Ipswich Town as his side suffered an away loss to Portsmouth.

Sunderland didnt play this weekend, but results mean the Black Cats slipped to 13th - the lowest position the North East club have occupied in their entire history.