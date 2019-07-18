Marcus Harness celebrated a breakneck arrival at Pompey and admitted: I can’t believe it.

The winger sealed his move to Fratton Park on a three-year deal with the Blues having an option for a further 12 months, to become the club’s seventh summer signing.

Harness will bring pace and trickery to Kenny Jackett’s attacking options as they bid to deliver Championship football next term.

The 23-year-old revealed how quickly the deal accelerated to leave him pinching himself at the switch becoming reality.

Harness said: ‘I’m just buzzing to have this opportunity to challenge myself at a massive club like Portsmouth.

‘It happened literally overnight. I’d heard murmurs for maybe a week or two but nothing serious to make me think anything would come of it.

‘Then overnight it went mad and I’ve come down and it’s done. I’m here now!

‘I can’t believe it, I’m just buzzing.’

After coming through the ranks at Burton, Harness has built a strong association with Pompey’s League One rivals.

He admitted it would be a wrench to leave the Brewers but the prospect of linking up with the Blues was too big to turn down.

Harness added: ‘It’s sad to be leaving Burton after all the time there and I have so much respect for the staff, players and everyone at the club.

‘But this is a new challenge for me and it’s the right time in my career and development to take this opportunity.

‘It hasn’t been easy, but there are opportunities you can’t turn down. To play for a club like Portsmouth is massive.’