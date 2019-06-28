Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis delivers his verdict on Pompey’s new loan signing Sean Raggett. The defender spent last season at the New York Stadium on loan from Norwich.

Portsmouth are getting a very good League One defender in Sean Raggett.

It’s a shame his time at Rotherham was wrecked by injury really. He played 10 games last season because of several problems.

I'm not surprised he was sidelined a fair bit because he's a throwback to the old days.

He's the kind of centre-back who will give it everything and put his head where people won't put their feet.

I was always wary of him at training and I remember writing a piece saying he always looked like he'd just come out a horror film - and wanted to get straight back into it!

New Pompey loan signing Sean Raggett. Picture: Colin Farmery/Portsmouth FC

When he did play he looked very good and very solid.

He lacks a bit of pace, but if you want someone to contest everything, head it away and get you a goal at the other end every now and again - he's your man.

He's a decent player and I'd say he's definitely a top-end League One centre-back.

I remember Kemar Roofe doing him for pace at Leeds, and if a quick player is going through the channel or forces him wide he's not at his best.

But for kicking it, heading it and getting stuck in I didn't see many better last season.

Norwich have decided he's not quite Premier League quality, but Portsmouth are getting a very good defender in League One.

He may be able to play on the left but he was always a right-sided centre-half at Rotherham. We had two left footers in Richard Wood and Clark Robertson.

Sean will give everything and is always a seven or eight out 10. He won’t be a six and may not be a nine either, but you know what you’re going to get from him every game.

I think he’s one of those that when you look around the dressing room you’d know no opponent is getting an easy game with him on your side.