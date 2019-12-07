Portsmouth star given permission to leave, Pompey rivals plan January transfer spree - League One and Two gossip

Portsmouth face Peterborough on Saturday, with Pompey looking to climb the League One table into the play-off places. Near-enough every third tier team is in action on Saturday, as the hectic winter schedule continues. For now, here are today’s League One and Two rumours.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee has been given permission to leave the club during the January transfer window.

McGee was once on the books at Spurs, but it has been over a year since the keeper was handed a first-team appearance by the Fratton Park club.

Speaking to the press, Pompey boss Jackett said: “There is a chance (McGee could leave). We will have to see what happens in terms of the phone ringing.”

It remains to be seen where McGee will be come the end of the January window.

In other League One news, Pompey’s league rivals Sunderland are planning a big January spree, and a Leeds United loanee could join Fleetwood Town permanently.

The rest of today’s headlines:

Young Doncaster Rovers loanee Cameron John has been linked with a Championship move to Middlesbrough. John’s contract with parent club Wolves runs out at the end of the season. (Teeside Live)

Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle is said to be keen on a permanent move to Fleetwood Town. Coyle has spent some time at Fleetwood, and the Elland Road club are said to be keen on a permanent exit for him in January. (The 72)

Sunderland are targeting as many as five new signings in the January transfer window, according to manager Phil Parkinson. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Bolton Wanderers manager Keith Hill is hoping to extend the loan deal of 20-year-old winger Thibaud Verlinden from Stoke City. (The Bolton News)

Celtic and Rangers are said to be fighting to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlise United. Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been linked to the 17-year-old centre-back. (The Scottish Sun)

Walsall have held positive contract talks with 22-year-old winger Wes McDonald. McDonald’s contract expires in the coming weeks and other clubs are interested in his signature. (Football League World)