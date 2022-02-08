Portsmouth Sunday League who conceded 192 goals in losing their opening 18 games of the season finally claim first win

King George Rovers celebrate their first win of the season - after 18 successive defeats, 12 of which had seen them concede 10 or more goals. Back (from left): Yoel Senay, Justin Patterson, Kacper Kurowski, Harry Bolton, Louie Cawley, Reece Cawley, Jak Cawley, Jake Amos, Luke Veal, Callum Lemming, Matt Mclaughlin. Middle: Ethan Richardson, John, Kyle Copper, Lewis Brenchly, Josh Kirby, Craig Pitt. Front: Joshua Scullion (manager), Carl Munns (fitness coach).

King George Rovers have endured a punishing first season in the basement division of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League.

They suffered 10 double-figure defeats in their opening league 16 games, including being hammered 26-0 by Freehouse B in late November.

Cup competitions didn’t provide much respite, with Rovers crashing to 16-1 and 10-0 defeats.

In all, that meant Rovers had conceded a goal every eight and a half minutes on average - and some mean-spirited opposition players had told them to give up on occasions.

But the team have finally broken their duck, collecting their first Division 6 points with a 4-2 victory at second-bottom AFC Fairfields Reserves.

Rovers twice came from behind to triumph with goals from Louie Cawley, Yoel Senay, Harry Bolton and Kyle Cooper.

Manager Joshua Scullion told The News: ‘It was a fantastic result after a very difficult season for the team.

‘Each Sunday we play regardless of the previous weeks’ results and this week the hard work paid off and we secured our first win.

‘I am so proud of the team and how we are coming along.'

Assistant manager Reece Cawley added: ‘This week shows the determination and grit within our team.

‘Each week they give it their all, no matter what. I am proud of them and this will be a good boost to take into future games.'