Portsmouth v FC Europa: Live coverage as Blues open pre-season campaign in Spain

Pompey open their pre-season campaign here in southern Spain this evening as they take on FC Europa.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern SpainPompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain
Pompey face FC Europa this evening in southern Spain

And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.

Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).

LIVE Pompey v FC Europa

Show new updates
17:05 BST

Here’s the Pompey line-up

Pompey v FC Europa: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Lowery, Stevenson, Jewitt-White; Dockerill, Scully, Bishop.

16:56 BST

Blue army are about

Pompey fans making their way into the stadium, which is way out of the way from the likes of Marbella and Fuengirola. About 30 minutes up into the helps, down a dirt trach and firmly in the middle of nowhere.

16:51 BST

Team news lands in just over 10 minutes

Pompey going to broadly play a different team in each half

16:48 BST

Team news lands in just under 15 minutes

Pompey broadly going to play two different sides in each half.

16:43 BST

We are in place at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana

On a very ropey 3G  pitch - strap youself in folks this could be a bumpy wide.

13:59 BST

And some players who will be at the game - but not in action

13:58 BST

Here’s the preview for tonight’s game

13:57 BST

Good evening from Malaga

Pompey open their pre-season campaign here in southern Spain this evening as they take on

And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.

Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time). FC Europa.

