Portsmouth v FC Europa: Live coverage as Blues open pre-season campaign in Spain
And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.
Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time).
LIVE Pompey v FC Europa
Here’s the Pompey line-up
Pompey v FC Europa: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Sparkes; Lowery, Stevenson, Jewitt-White; Dockerill, Scully, Bishop.
Blue army are about
Pompey fans making their way into the stadium, which is way out of the way from the likes of Marbella and Fuengirola. About 30 minutes up into the helps, down a dirt trach and firmly in the middle of nowhere.
Team news lands in just over 10 minutes
Pompey going to broadly play a different team in each half
Team news lands in just under 15 minutes
Pompey broadly going to play two different sides in each half.
We are in place at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana
On a very ropey 3G pitch - strap youself in folks this could be a bumpy wide.
And some players who will be at the game - but not in action
Here’s the preview for tonight’s game
Good evening from Malaga
Pompey open their pre-season campaign here in southern Spain this evening as they take on
And we will be bringing you live commentary from the Malaga region, as John Mousinho’s men taken on the Gibraltarian side at the Estadio Jose Burgos Quintana.
Join us for live build-up and all the talking points before the action gets underway at 5.30pm (6.30pm Spanish time). FC Europa.