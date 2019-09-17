Have your say

Southampton have sold out their ticket allocation for their Carabao Cup visit to Portsmouth.

The Premier League side were allocated 2,000 seats in the Milton End for the south coast derby at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that no more tickets for away supporters were now available, with those Saints fans unable to attend able to watch the game live on a big screen at St Mary’s.

SEE ALSO: Injured Portsmouth pair ruled out of Carabao Cup clash with Southampton

Blues supporters were quick to snap up their entry to the much-anticipated clash, with home tickets selling out on Saturday.

Next week’s third-round fixture will be the first meeting since 2012, when David Norris’ famous volley earned Pompey a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s.

Southampton travel to Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24 Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

In case you missed it: Referee to decide on Hampshire police recommendation to scrap substitute rule