Pompey Women are aiming to put themselves in the FA Women’s Cup fourth round hat with the big guns this weekend.

Jay Sadler’s side travel to division-lower National League Southern Premier division one south east outfit Ipswich Town for a third-round encounter on Sunday (1pm).

And the winners could earn themselves a glamour tie, with the Women’s Super League teams entering the competition at the next stage.

But National League Southern Premier Division Pompey look set to have their work cut out against the Tractor Girls.

Ipswich are top of their division and remain unbeaten after nine matches, winning eight of those.

But Pompey make the trip on them back of three successive wins in all competition.

They last played on December 22, running out 2-1 winners at Crawley Wasps in a FA Women’s National League Cup clash.

And Sadler’s side will be eyeing another cup success to put them in the FA Women’s Cup fourth round on Sunday.

n Former Portsmouth Women striker Becky Miles could hold the key to determining Moneyfields’ Southern Region League promotion prospects.

The AFC Bournemouth hotshot is currently the leading scorer in the division with 18 goals in all competitions.

She is certainly a player Moneyfields will have to keep quiet when the two title contenders lock horns this weekend in a game where something has to give.

The Cherries are top of the table with seven straight wins, while Moneyfields are down in third place but are also protecting a 100 per cent record after five matches.

Only the champions are guaranteed promotion and Moneyfields boss Karl Watson knows this clash will go some way towards deciding who claims top spot.

‘It’s a huge game,’ he said.

‘They have the backing of a Premier League club and have some good players.

'They’ve got Ruth Topping, who played for Portsmouth Women’s first team earlier this season.’

Moneyfields - seeking a third successive promotion - have not lost a game in normal time this season.

The only loss they've suffered was in the Women’s FA Cup to Portishead on penalties.

A big month for Moneys also sees them welcome Southampton Women to Dover Road for a Hampshire Senior Cup semi-final on Wednesday, January 15.

‘The cups are for the girls to go out and enjoy playing in,’ Watson added.

‘All I’m really concerned about is trying to win promotion.’

Moneyfields have not played since December 1, when a hat-trick from Portsmouth Women’s Mia Adaway - who is dual registered - helped them trounce Ascot 8-1.

The last time they met Bournemouth was towards the end of last season in the Chairman’s Cup final - the Cherries winning 5-4.

Bournemouth finished runners-up in the Southern League Premier last term, winning 16 of their 18 games and only losing twice to champions Southampton, who won every match.