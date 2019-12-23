Portsmouth Women maintain hunt for four cups by setting up mouthwatering derby with Southampton in the National League Cup

Portsmouth Women maintained their hunt for four different cups with a pre-Christmas victory at Crawley.

Charmaine True and Rosie McDonnell struck in each half to secure a 2-1 victory at Crawley Wasps in the FA Women’s National League Cup.

Portsmouth Women celebrate a goal during their win at Crawley. Picture by Jordan Hampton.

Crawley had reached the final last season, where they lost 3-0 to Blackburn Rovers.

Portsmouth’s win - their fourth in the competition after previous successes against Watford, Gillingham and Leyton Orient - has set up a tasty Hampshire derby at home to lower division Southampton Women in the southern quarter finals.

The winner will play either MK Dons or Chesham.

The National League Cup is one of four cups that Jay Sadler’s side are still in.

They travel to lower tier Ipswich Town on Sunday, January 5, in the third round of the FA Women’s Cup.

The Blues host Winchester City Flyers in the Hampshire Senior Women’s Cup on January 16.

They are the holders of that cup, having beaten Southampton Women 3-1 in the final at AFC Totton last April.

Finally, the Blues have also been drawn against AFC Bedhampton in the semi finals of the Portsmouth FA Senior Women’s Cup.

Moneyfields Ladies will also welcome in 2020 chasing silverware on several fronts.

Karl Watson’s squad are looking for a third successive promotion, but bad weather and cup commitments have restricted them to just five out of their 18 scheduled Southern Region Premier Division games.

However, they still boast a 100 per cent record but their biggest test comes in their next game at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday, January 5.

The Cherries are also 100 per cent, having won all seven of their league games.

Moneys also face Southampton Women in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Senior Cup next month, and host Ascot United in the Southern League Cup.

Moneys recently hammered Ascot 8-1 in what remains their only league game since the beginning of November.

Like Portsmouth, they are also through to the semi finals of the Portsmouth FA Senior Women’s Cup and face lower division Gosport Falcons.