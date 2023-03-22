Portsmouth Youth League: Gosport Falcons overcome Bedhampton in cup final - in pictures

Gosport Falcons Black U15s are basking in the glory of winning a Portsmouth Youth Football League cup competition.
The Falcons lifted the U15 Challenge Cup after beating Bedhampton Youth U15s 4-2 in Sunday’s final at Westleigh Park.
1. Portsmouth Youth League U15 Challenge Cup winners Gosport Falcons U15s
2. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League U15 Challenge Cup final between Bedhampton Youth (blue and white kit) and Gosport Falcons
3. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League U15 Challenge Cup final between Bedhampton Youth (blue and white kit) and Gosport Falcons
4. Action from the Portsmouth Youth League U15 Challenge Cup final between Bedhampton Youth (blue and white kit) and Gosport Falcons
