Portsmouth Youth League: Gosport Falcons overcome Bedhampton in cup final - in pictures

Gosport Falcons Black U15s are basking in the glory of winning a Portsmouth Youth Football League cup competition.

By Simon Carter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:51 GMT

The Falcons lifted the U15 Challenge Cup after beating Bedhampton Youth U15s 4-2 in Sunday’s final at Westleigh Park.

Portsmouth Youth League U15 Challenge Cup winners Gosport Falcons U15s. Picture: Keith Woodland (190321-1503)

