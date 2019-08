Here it is. It's upon us. Transfer deadline day in the top two tiers of England.

It is set to be a busy day in the Premier League, or so the gossip columns and rumour mills suggest. Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs are all keen to do business, a former Liverpool star could be available and Sheffield United look to add reinforcements for their return to the top league. Refresh or press F5 to stay up to date with all the latest transfer news, speculation and more.