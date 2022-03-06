Steve Hutchings headed his 24th goal of the season on his return to the Moneyfields starting XI against Alresford. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Dover Road talisman had missed 10 league and cup games through a knee injury prior to a second half sub appearance against Fareham on February 26.

Restored the starting XI against Alresford at Dover Road, Hutchings headed his side into a half-time lead.

It was his 24th goal in just 18 league and cup starts in 2022/23, plus his one sub outing.

Had he not missed so many matches - he also sat out a handful through injury earlier in the season, and missed others through work commitments - Huchings would probably be the division’s top scorer.

As it is, that honour currently belongs to Lee Wort (AFC Portchester) and Silvano Obeng (Brockenhurst) who both have 35 league and cup goals.

Alresford’s second half penalty leveller gave them a deserved point and extended Moneys’ home league record in 2022 to just one win in nine matches.

Assistant boss Fraser Quirke insisted Moneys’ defensive shape was more impressive than their work with the ball.

‘There were good elements but overall it wasn’t our best performance of the season,’ he outlined.

‘We were more solid than we have been in recent weeks, so that was a definite step in the right direction.

‘Alresford were young, energetic and technically good - they had better quality in possession, but we nullified their threat.

‘We lacked quality in possession, that’s what we need to work on.

‘We weren’t disappointed with the result, but were disappointed with the performance in terms of possession.’

Moneyfields host two tiers lower Locks Heath on Tuesday in the semi-final of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.