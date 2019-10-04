Prolific striker Jason Parish rejoins AFC Portchester

AFC Portchester have today signed striker Jason Parish for a second time.

He has moved the short distance from Wessex League Premier Division rivals Baffin Milton Rovers, and is expected to feature for the Royals at Lymington this weekend.

Parish is a proven goal-getter at Wessex Premier level, having struck 19 times in 28 games for Portchester in 2015/16 prior to joining Gosport Borough. In all, he netted 29 times in all competitions for the Royals that season.

Parish also netted 19 Wessex Premier goals for Baffins last season, and in all competitions he bagged 27 goals.

So far this season he has netted eight goals from ten starts for Baffins - and only two players in the division have scored more.

One is Horndean’s Bobby Scott (10 goals) and the other is his new Portchester colleague Dan Wooden (9 goals).

Portchester manager Mick Catlin said: ‘Jason is an established Wessex League forward with a consistent goalscoring record at this level.

“He is a player I have always liked and I worked with him briefly at Gosport before injury curtailed his season.

“Jason is different to the forwards we currently have and I feel he will fit perfectly into the squad and compliment the players we currently have.

“He knows and understands the ethos of the club which is important and I feel we are getting a player who can help us get to the next level.’

Portchester are aiming for their fifth successive Wessex win this weekend.

They jumped into third place on Wednesday after Wooden’s hat-trick helped trounce Solent University 5-2.