Purples reign as Falcons hammer Borough in Gosport derby

Hollie Tobin led the goal spree as Gosport Falcons romped to victory in their Portsmouth FA Women’s Cup derby with cross-town rivals Gosport Borough.

Tobin cracked a hat-trick as Falcons - who play two divisions higher than Borough in the Hampshire Women’s League - strolled to an 8-0 win at Bay House School.

Gosport Borough's Sammy McIlroy. Picture by Keith Woodland

Shannon Woods, Chelsea Osborne, Charlie Scott, Leila O’Brien-Knight and Ellen Arthur also scored for the purple-shirted Falcons.

Tobin, Arthur and Freya Bowie were Falcons’ joint players of the match as the team extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

Tina Emery and Elinor Williams netted as AFC Bedhampton Village defeated Shanklin 2-0 in the same tournament, but Moneyfields’ tie at Petersfield was postponed.

Portsmouth Women moved up to seventh in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier with a come-from-behind win at Cardiff.

They trailed early on but levelled through Tamsin de Bunsen before Eilidh Currie grabbed a second half winner.

Shannen Woods scores as Falcons thrash Borough 8-0 in the Portsmouth FA Women's Cup. Picture: Keith Woodland

