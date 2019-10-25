Railway make winning start in defence of the Palmerston Bowls Cup

Eastleigh Rail began their defence of the Palmerston Bowls Cup with a 58-41 (12-0 on points) win against Fareham Green.

The first rink was very tight, with Fareham’s Mike Coleman level after 13 ends with Derrick Walker before the latter won 19-15..

Cyril Friend (Fareham) was close to Stuart Rowney’s rink until the eleventh end, but ended up losing 19-9.

Lee Cunningham (Fareham) led Mike Barrett 16-9 after 14 ends, but the game then swung dramatically with the latter winning 20-17.

Meon Valley 2 started their cup campaign with a 62-54 (10-2 on points) victory over Lockswood B.

Meon’s Steve Fisher kept things tight for the first six ends, but Jan Collins’ trio pulled away for a 30-7 success.

Meon’s Marion Bailey got off to a flying start against Neil Fletcher, who did not score until the sixth end, and eventually won 26-13.

Dave Andrews provided Meon’s second rink win, leading from the beginning against Murray Gorman for a 29-11 victory.

Meon Valley One staged a comeback to beat Fareham Blues 65-41 on shots and 10-2 on points.

Keith Fleming’s trio gave Fareham Blues an 8-0 lead against John Travers’ rink after five ends.

But Travers’ trio hit back to level after 10 ends and ran out 26-11 winners.

Meon stretched their lead when Phil Walker’s rink beat John Fallon’s 20-9, while Fareham claimed the final rink when Chris Kircher’s trio pipped Howard Felgate’s 21-19.

Lockswood A defeated Lee-on-the-Solent 48-44 on shots and 8-4 on points despite winning just one of the three rinks.

Lee began well, Brian Hopkins’ trio beating Lorraine Slater’s 21-9.

Andy Dawson put Lockswood ahead, though, when his rink romped to a 26-8 win against that of Caroline Cuerden.

That was the key score as it turned out, with Lee’s Martin Ellis winning the final rink 15-13 against Brian Morgan.

