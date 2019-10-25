Railway make winning start in defence of the Palmerston Bowls Cup

Palmerston Cup action from last season
Palmerston Cup action from last season
Share this article

Eastleigh Rail began their defence of the Palmerston Bowls Cup with a 58-41 (12-0 on points) win against Fareham Green.

The first rink was very tight, with Fareham’s Mike Coleman level after 13 ends with Derrick Walker before the latter won 19-15..

Cyril Friend (Fareham) was close to Stuart Rowney’s rink until the eleventh end, but ended up losing 19-9.

Lee Cunningham (Fareham) led Mike Barrett 16-9 after 14 ends, but the game then swung dramatically with the latter winning 20-17.

Meon Valley 2 started their cup campaign with a 62-54 (10-2 on points) victory over Lockswood B.

Meon’s Steve Fisher kept things tight for the first six ends, but Jan Collins’ trio pulled away for a 30-7 success.

Meon’s Marion Bailey got off to a flying start against Neil Fletcher, who did not score until the sixth end, and eventually won 26-13.

Dave Andrews provided Meon’s second rink win, leading from the beginning against Murray Gorman for a 29-11 victory.

Meon Valley One staged a comeback to beat Fareham Blues 65-41 on shots and 10-2 on points.

Keith Fleming’s trio gave Fareham Blues an 8-0 lead against John Travers’ rink after five ends.

But Travers’ trio hit back to level after 10 ends and ran out 26-11 winners.

Meon stretched their lead when Phil Walker’s rink beat John Fallon’s 20-9, while Fareham claimed the final rink when Chris Kircher’s trio pipped Howard Felgate’s 21-19.

Lockswood A defeated Lee-on-the-Solent 48-44 on shots and 8-4 on points despite winning just one of the three rinks.

Lee began well, Brian Hopkins’ trio beating Lorraine Slater’s 21-9.

Andy Dawson put Lockswood ahead, though, when his rink romped to a 26-8 win against that of Caroline Cuerden.

That was the key score as it turned out, with Lee’s Martin Ellis winning the final rink 15-13 against Brian Morgan.

Got a sport story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures to sport@thenews.co.uk, or alternatively phone head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.