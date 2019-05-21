Moneyfields proved too powerful for Paulsgrove as they romped to a 7-1 win in the Portsmouth Senior Cup final at Fratton Park.

Joe Briggs grabbed a hat-trick for Dave Carter’s side, with Sam Pearce, Lloyd Rowlett (2) and an own goal completing the scoring.

Josh Benfield scored Paulsgrove's consolation goal in the first half.

Moneyfields struck an early blow with an opportunist fifth-minute strike from Briggs.

He cut in from the right and almost from on the by-line floated the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Southern League side were dominating possession and Paulsgrove had to work hard to stem the tide.

When they got the chance, the Hampshire Premier minnows passed the ball well.

Yet they missed a glorious chance to equalise when Jake Warlow poked his shot wide from a few yards out.

After being overawed early on, Paulsgrove grew stronger and were rewarded with a deserved 35th-minute leveller.

Benfield ran at the Moneys defence and from the edge of the area he dispatched a low drive into the far corner of the net.

However, captain Pearce restored Moneyfields’ lead two minutes later with a crashing long-range strike.

A second Briggs goal and an unfortunate own goal by Robert White then put the senior side in complete control before the break.

Carter’s troops weathered a brief spell of pressure at the start of the second half.

And normal service was resumed on 55 minutes when Briggs completed his hat-trick.

Rowlatt cut the ball back and Briggs tucked the ball in at the near post.

Paulsgrove continued to work hard but struggled to break down the rugged Moneyfields defence.

Rowlatt then completed the rout with two goals in the final 10 minutes.