Andy Rinomhota refuses to forget his AFC Portchester roots after a rapid rise at Reading.

The 22-year-old, who made the move to the Madjeski Stadium following a successful two-week trial in 2015, won the Championship outfit’s player of the season award last term.

A fine breakthrough season saw him make 28 appearances and he played a key role in ensuring Reading avoided relegation to League One.

But despite his meteoric rise, Rinomhota will always remember the grounding and opportunity he was afforded in non-league with AFC Portchester.

Having been with the Wessex League Premier Division side from the age of six, former Portsmouth and Chelsea manager Graham Rix handed the midfielder his chance in senior football during his time in charge of the Royals.

It was also Rix who recommended Rinomhota to then-Reading boss Steve Clarke to take him on trial before earning his move.

And although the 22-year-old admitted going back to Portchester to watch matches can prove difficult.

But Rinomhota revealed he remains in touch with Rix, the Royals chairman from when he was the club and a few others.

‘I still keep in contact with the chairman and the manager from the time when I was playing,' Rinomhota told readingfc.co.uk

‘There are a few other people around that I still talk to, and when I go back home to visit my family, I still see them occasionally.

‘When I first joined here, I was playing in the U23s and we never had games on Saturdays, so I would go back and watch their games but with Reading playing on Saturdays, it’s harder to do that.

‘I haven’t watched many games for a while, but I keep up to date and still keep in contact with the chairman, he’s always supportive of me and I always ask how they’re getting on.’

Rinomhota had to bide his time before making the breakthrough at Reading.

Following his move to the club in 2015, he featured for the club’s under-18 and under-23 teams.

The 22-year-old’s senior debut arrived as Reading beat Gillingham 2-0 in the EFL Cup in August 2017.

However, his first league Championship appearance for the Royals did not come until September 2018.

But since then Rinomhota has become key part of Reading’s midfield.

And the 22-year-old believes a non-league background has helped him make the grade at the Madjeski Stadium.

‘I think it gives you a different look and perspective when you start in non-league, like when we played Millwall in the second half especially, they went longer and it’s more about picking up second balls.

‘Where I came from – that’s pretty much non-league to a T, so it’s not new to me – which is a good aspect.

‘Whereas if you come through an academy, it’s more about technical build-up out from the back, so sometimes you may not get that side of things.

‘So, to come from Non-League with Portchester, it gives you that different side of it – but on the other side of it, you can miss out by not having that technical upbringing as well.

‘There’s a pathway, so the Football League isn’t off-limits.’